Finansbank Headquarters Interiors

When the emblematic Kristalkule tower—also designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners—was purchased by Finansbank late in construction, the acquisition was both an opportunity and a challenge for the architects.

The bank’s program had to be integrated into the nearly complete building and its strong corporate identity established entirely through interior design. Compounding this challenge was the fact that every floor of the tower was a different size. The solution was a rich palette of details and elements uniting the diverse spaces and befitting the bank’s corporate character, including back-painted glass with stainless steel frames in the lobbies, double-glass partitions for the enclosed offices, integrated metal ceilings with lineal lighting, and a raised floor.