Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect
Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

New York, NY

anchor
21 more images  ↓

Finansbank Headquarters Interiors

When the emblematic Kristalkule tower—also designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners—was purchased by Finansbank late in construction, the acquisition was both an opportunity and a challenge for the architects.

The bank’s program had to be integrated into the nearly complete building and its strong corporate identity established entirely through interior design. Compounding this challenge was the fact that every floor of the tower was a different size. The solution was a rich palette of details and elements uniting the diverse spaces and befitting the bank’s corporate character, including back-painted glass with stainless steel frames in the lobbies, double-glass partitions for the enclosed offices, integrated metal ceilings with lineal lighting, and a raised floor.

 
 Read more

Status: Built
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Interiors: furniture design, layout and selection: Tiemme srl (Tatiana Milone), Milan; Mechanical / Electrical / Plumbing / Lighting: Jaros Baum & Bolles, New York, NY; Images: Fernando Guerra, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

 
Executive floor
Executive floor

Back to Top  ↑Back to Project List...

Please wait... loading