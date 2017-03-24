“What does [the Porsche] brand have to do with real estate?” It’s a good question, poised by the Miami developer Gil Dezer, who helped create the brand-new, 60-story, Sieger Suarez Architects-designed Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami.

Their answer? An elevator for cars. You know, for “car lovers and people who enjoy having their car next to them in their apartments”.

Not surprisingly, this demographic is also defined by their access to at least $5 million, the starting price for one of the tower’s 132 condos. The crowning jewel, a $32 million penthouse apartment, comes with a “car gallery” for seven of your eleven automobiles.

Driven by three high-tech hydraulic lifts, the elevators weight 30,000 lbs. and carry up to 8,000 lbs. Cars zoom up the black-glazed tower at 800 feet a minute.

h/t Miami Herald