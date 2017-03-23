“What if our buildings were long instead of tall?” ask oiio studio, authors of a new, speculative project titled “The Big Bend”. Their design, which seems to riff on Rafael Viñoly’s 432 Park Avenue Condominium tower, features a horseshoe shaped tower that arcs high in the air, framing Central Park. The project seems hyperbolic, but in their description the architect seem to think there’s meat to the idea.

From the architects:

There is an undeniable obsession that resides in Manhattan. It is undeniable because it is made to be seen. There are many different ways that can make a building stand out, but in order to do so the building has to literary stand out.

We have become familiar with building height measurements. We usually learn about the latest tallest building and we are always impressed by its price per square foot. It seems that a property’s height operates as a license for it to be expensive.

New York city’s zoning laws have created a peculiar set of tricks trough which developers try to maximize their property’s height in order to infuse it with the prestige of a high rise structure. But what if we substituted height with length? What if our buildings were long instead of tall?

If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan. The longest building in the world. The Big Bend can become a modest architectural solution to the height limitations of Manhattan. We can now provide our structures with the measurements that will make them stand out without worrying about the limits of the sky.