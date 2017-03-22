Instead of striving for pseudo-photo-realism, this new cult of the drawing explores and exploits its artificiality, making us as viewers aware that we are looking at space as a fictional form of representation. This is in strict opposition to the digital rendering’s desire to make the fiction seem “real.” — Metropolis

Sam Jacob brings an analytical view to an important and generative architectural mean, the drawing. He writes about how its anachronistic existence and why it is re-emerging and manifesting itself in the post-digital age. He also alludes to the demise of the money shot type of hyper realism as well.