Instead of striving for pseudo-photo-realism, this new cult of the drawing explores and exploits its artificiality, making us as viewers aware that we are looking at space as a fictional form of representation. This is in strict opposition to the digital rendering’s desire to make the fiction seem “real.” — Metropolis
Sam Jacob brings an analytical view to an important and generative architectural mean, the drawing. He writes about how its anachronistic existence and why it is re-emerging and manifesting itself in the post-digital age. He also alludes to the demise of the money shot type of hyper realism as well.
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?