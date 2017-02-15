My university became a hub of protest. Campus life alternated between classes and protests and raids by security forces...Yusuf, though trained as an architect, volunteered in all possible ways...We were desperate for the world to hear and help us. I had been frantically tweeting images and videos of destruction from eastern Aleppo. — NYT

Back in January architect and activist, Lina Shamy, penned an editorial. Wherein she reflects on, her first-hand experience, a witness to urbicide in action.

Previously, another Syrian architect talked about, the past and future of her destroyed hometown of Homs.