↑ Design Republic Design Commune in Shanghai, China by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute
↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy
↑ Refurbishment of the Ex "Unione Militare" building in Rome, Italy by Studio Fuksas
↑ 8 Finsbury Circus in London, UK by WilkinsonEyre
↑ Planchette sheltered housing in Paris, France by AZC Atelier Zündel Cristea; Photo: SergioGrazia
↑ Sunken Bath Project in Hackney, UK by Studio 304
↑ Brunner Showroom in London, UK by Benedetti Architects
↑ Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners; Photo: Gareth Gardner
↑ Brunel Museum in London, UK by Tate Harmer
