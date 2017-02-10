In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Old+New.

↑ Design Republic Design Commune in Shanghai, China by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute

↑ Pages Lane in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy

↑ Refurbishment of the Ex "Unione Militare" building in Rome, Italy by Studio Fuksas

↑ 8 Finsbury Circus in London, UK by WilkinsonEyre

↑ Planchette sheltered housing in Paris, France by AZC Atelier Zündel Cristea; Photo: SergioGrazia

↑ Sunken Bath Project in Hackney, UK by Studio 304

↑ Brunner Showroom in London, UK by Benedetti Architects

↑ Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners; Photo: Gareth Gardner

↑ Brunel Museum in London, UK by Tate Harmer

(Cover pic: House in Hackney, Stoke Newington, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects; Photo: Tim Crocker/Agnes Sanvito)

