Squire and Partners

London, GB

Photographer: Gareth Gardner
Photographer: Gareth Gardner
Mayfair House

This project comprises a private house situated within the Mayfair Conservation Area, which was granted planning consent by Westminster Council in November 2009.

 

The project is part conversion of an 18th century public house, and part new build, backing onto Red Lion Court.  The new build element facing Curzon Street takes inspiration from a nearby building covered in Virginia Creeper, and is clad in a metallic shingle taking the form of leaves on a vine.

 

The house is laid out over five stories including four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a home cinema, two roof terraces and an area of green roof.  The planning committee described the proposal as ‘striking’ and ‘raising the bar for design’ within the borough.

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Cladding Consultant - Tuchschmid
Planning Consultant - The London Planning Practice
Services - Wallace Whittle UK Ltd
Structure - Heyne Tillet Steel
Photography - Gareth Gardner

 
