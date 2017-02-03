In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Details.

↑ '70s Modern in Abington, PA by Irwin Stein; Renovation: Moto Designshop Inc.

↑ Horsted Park in London, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects

↑ Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners; Photo: Gareth Gardner

↑ MAHER Women’s Apparel Store in Hamedan, Iran by Harmonic Trend [L]; Photo: Hamed Badami

↑ Charles Street Car Park in Sheffield, UK by Allies and Morrison

↑ Royal Ballet School: Bridge of Aspiration in London, UK by WilkinsonEyre

↑ UYU Ice Cream in Vancouver, Canada by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design; Photo: Ema Peter

↑ Penton Street in Islington, London, UK by Edgley Design

↑ House in Hackney, Stoke Newington, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects

(Cover pic: Canyon House in Los Angeles, CA by Aaron Neubert Architects; Photo: Brian Thomas Jones)

