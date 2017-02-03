In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Details.
↑ '70s Modern in Abington, PA by Irwin Stein; Renovation: Moto Designshop Inc.
↑ Horsted Park in London, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects
↑ Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners; Photo: Gareth Gardner
↑ MAHER Women’s Apparel Store in Hamedan, Iran by Harmonic Trend [L]; Photo: Hamed Badami
↑ Charles Street Car Park in Sheffield, UK by Allies and Morrison
↑ Royal Ballet School: Bridge of Aspiration in London, UK by WilkinsonEyre
↑ UYU Ice Cream in Vancouver, Canada by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design; Photo: Ema Peter
↑ Penton Street in Islington, London, UK by Edgley Design
↑ House in Hackney, Stoke Newington, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects
(Cover pic: Canyon House in Los Angeles, CA by Aaron Neubert Architects; Photo: Brian Thomas Jones)
