In any great hack, speed and convenience reduce formerly tedious, mind-numbing tasks into relatively easy operations. This appears to be the case with Volodymyr Kurbatov's tips on hand sketching numerous POVs/scenarios for virtual reality simulations. He breaks down the process with helpful diagrams and downloadable templates, explaining in his distinctive syntax:

I’m an old fashion guy who likes taking the pencil first.

So I tried to use 360 panorama grid to align my sketches to wide angle view. It was looking not very spectacular, till I scanned it and put on my face.

And it is working! So I’ll be glad to share my process step by step.