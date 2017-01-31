Unemployed? Well, you shouldn't be: according to the AIA Consensus Construction Forecast, non-residential building projects are predicted to be strong throughout 2017, which means that design talent is currently in high demand. As AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker explains in a press release, "virtually every segment of the design and construction market is reporting that recruiting and retaining qualified staff is a growing issue. Many workers left the industry during the downturn, and others left the workforce entirely, and rebuilding a competent and productive workforce is a challenge, particularly when the national unemployment rate is below five percent.” (By the way: if you want tailored advice for how to get hired at specific firms, check out Archinect's series "How To Get a Job At ___").

Washington, D.C. – January 31, 2017

Washington, D.C. – January 31, 2017 – With construction spending continuing on an upward trajectory, 2016 can be considered a successful year for the nonresidential building sector. For the coming year, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) semi-annual Consensus Construction Forecast is projecting growth in overall nonresidential building spending of almost 6%, just below the pace of growth for 2016. The commercial construction sectors – retail, office, and hotel – will continue to lead the building recovery, while industrial construction is projected to see almost no increase this year. For 2018, the institutional construction sectors will generate much of the growth, particularly the large education structures market.



