IN ONE OF the first official acts of his presidency, Donald Trump has increased taxes on a million middle-class homebuyers.



The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday reversed a scheduled 0.25 percent cut in mortgage insurance premiums issued by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). For a mortgage worth $200,000, this adds $500 to a homebuyer’s annual costs.



These insurance fees are effectively a tax on middle-class homeownership. — The Intercept