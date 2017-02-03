Last Friday, President Trump issued a highly controversial executive order that temporarily bans citizens and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries—Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. According to an attorney for the government, 100,000 visas have been revoked already. Almost immediately after it was announced, architects and architecture schools decried the order. Some made reference to the fact that notable architects, like the late Dame Zaha Hadid, would not be allowed to enter the United States according to the restrictions. Universities felt an immediate effect, as faculty members and students were stranded abroad, unable to return to their classes.

The executive order makes reference three times to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, although none of the attackers were born in countries included in the ban. Additionally, the restrictions stipulate that refugee claims made by members of a minority religion will be privileged over those made by Muslims, despite the fact that the majority of victims of violence in the ongoing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere are Muslim. In an interview conducted following the order, President Trump clarified that this means that Christian refugees will be given priority. According to some critics and legal scholars, such a stipulation violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment Establishment clause, which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Archinect is collecting responses from architecture firms and schools to the executive order, and will update this post as more come in. Please get in touch if you would like to include a statement.

Harvard Graduate School of Design

“Let me be clear that the intolerance and prejudice signaled by this action cut against the core values that the GSD stands for,” states Dean Mohsen Mostafavi, an Iranian-American. “Its spirit runs counter to our collective commitment to inclusion and to cultivating a diversity of people, ideas, and perspectives, the necessary ingredients of healthy and productive discourse and responsible citizenship.”

Harvard President Drew Faust states, “international students and scholars are essential to our identity and excellence....In times of unsettling change, we look toward our deepest values and ideals. Among them is the recognition that drawing people together from across the nation and around the world is a paramount source of our University’s strength.”

She has published a full letter, which can be read here.

UCLA School of Art & Architecture

“Sometimes concision is required,” writes David Roussève, Interim Dean. “So, let me be concise: The Dean’s office condemns in the strongest possible terms the executive order around visas and immigration released by the President this past weekend.”

“As a school community that includes the departments of Art, Architecture and Urban Design, Design|Media Arts, World Arts and Cultures/Dance as well as the Hammer Museum, Fowler Museum, and Center for the Art of Performance, our mission is ultimately to protect and educate our students,” he continued. “In protecting our students, we will work with the campus to discuss ways that we can support those affected by these travel/immigration bans (which includes staff and faculty).”

Roussève directly addressed his students, writing:

Dear Students: Sometimes education occurs outside the classroom and the studio, and sometimes issues transcend party and political beliefs. As an affront to the values that form the very core of our democracy and your education, I believe that the recent executive order fits into both of those categories. I encourage you to think about how these issues affect your lives, but then to take action.

Conversations and actions are happening around our school in a myriad of ways. Last weekend a performance I choreographed based on a musical work of South African author Alan Paton’s novel “Cry the Beloved Country” was presented by Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA in Royce Hall. We used that performance to begin conversations around the warning apartheid South Africa offers us on the destruction that hate and division can bring. In the lobby I saw Claudia Bestor the Director of Public Programs at the Hammer Museum, who reminded me that the Hammer is screening “I am not Your Negro” tonight (in my opinion there is much to learn from James Baldwin on possible ways to survive when your values are affronted). World Arts and Cultures/Dance Chair Lionel Popkin had to run home after the performance to rest since he spent his entire Sunday at LAX in protest—as I know many other members of our community did.

I am not trying to dictate how you respond. This is, of course, your choice based on your belief system. But whatever your response may be—whether making art or directly protesting or calling your congressperson or donating to the organization of your choice that is fighting for your perspective—I encourage you to contemplate the consequences of this weekend’s executive action and then to express yourself. And please know that the school, the university, and the UC system are doing what they can to have your back while you do so.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, EVC/Provost Scott Waugh, and President Napolitano also issued a response, signed by every UC Chancellor. Check it out here.

Taubman College, University of Michigan

“Fostering an environment that promotes education and research at the highest levels is among my most important responsibilities as the University of Michigan’s president,” writes University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel. “The leadership of the university is committed to protecting the rights and opportunities currently available to all members of our academic community, and to do whatever is possible within the law to continue to identify, recruit, support and retain academic talent, at all levels, from around the world.”

Robert Fishman, Interim Dean of Tubman College echoed the sentiment, stating “This affirmation applies particularly to Taubman College. Architecture, planning, and urban design have rightly become global in scope because the immense challenges of re-designing and re-planning the world stemming from climate change and rapid urbanization are necessarily global in scope. We have sought to make Taubman College an international center for architecture and planning focused on these issues.”

“We are proud and honored that so many outstanding students, faculty, and staff from around the world have chosen to study, teach, and work at Taubman College,” he continues. “I speak for everyone at Taubman College when I pledge that we will do everything we can to fight unjust and un-American regulations and to maintain and enhance the college as a diverse international community where the ‘leaders and best’ from around the world can work together to respond to our global challenges.”

The University has stated that they will refuse to release the immigration status of its students.

The Southern California Institute of Architecture

Dear SCI-Arc community,

Let’s remember at this uncertain moment that SCI-Arc was founded on the premise that architecture can make the world better. In almost half a century since a small group of passionate individuals moved into modest sheds in Santa Monica, SCI-Arc has built a global community of students, faculty, and alumni that have dedicated themselves to a noble vision of civilized space. This vision has inspired us to bring the world, in all of its diversity, to our campus here in Los Angeles, and we will continue to do so.

Architecture can be a marker in civilization for its finest values and aspirations. It has the capacity to bring people together in extraordinary ways. Recent political trends would have us turn inward and away from one another. This is something that SCI-Arc can never do. We refuse to let architecture become a tool for divisiveness and demoralization.

Over the weekend, a new executive order has impacted some of you directly. We want you to know that every one of us is affected by this. What affects one of us in our community affects all of us. We also want you to know that we see it as a profound risk to our core mission and the open future that belongs to all of us at SCI-Arc. Every member of the SCI-Arc community, regardless of where you come from, what you believe, or whom you love, is indispensable to our mission.

Creating an environment that stimulates education, speculation and humanity is at the center of who we are and do. SCI-Arc is committed to protecting the rights to all the members of our community, and to do whatever is possible within the law to keep doing so.

Now as always we stand together with you to defend a more just and open future.

Studio Libeskind

Studio Libeskind would not exist without immigration.

Daniel Libeskind immigrated to the United States, fleeing persecution and Communist rulers in Poland. His wife, Nina, co-founder of the practice, is Canadian. Daniel and Nina run the studio with three partners from the US, Germany, and Afghanistan. Our studio in New York is comprised of the most dedicated and talented architects and designers from more than a dozen countries. On any given day one can hear French, Spanish, Farsi, Italian, German, Chinese, Russian, Hebrew, Dutch, Turkish, Swedish, Arabic, and Korean spoken, This diversity makes us stronger and makes this practice uniquely American, not the other way around.

The Trump travel ban is an affront to our freedom and core values. It affects our employees, colleagues, and collaborators. Now is the time for us to join hands and take a stand. On January 21, the Studio brought nearly a 100 people to march on Washington DC. We are actively boycotting companies that support the current administration’s policies. But there is still more to do. We invite our colleagues in the architecture design and construction communities to join us.

Is your practice or school affected by the travel ban? Let us know!