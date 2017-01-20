In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Fancy Facades.

↑ UCH2, University of Brighton in Brighton, UK by Proctor & Matthews Architects

↑ Sulwhasoo Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute

↑ Charles Street Car Park in Sheffield, UK by Allies and Morrison

↑ The French International School of Beijing (LFIP) in Beijing, China by Jacques Ferrier Architecture; Photo: Luc Boegly

↑ Shoreditch Apartments in London, UK by Benedetti Architects

↑ Lighthouse in Watford, UK by Sheppard Robson

↑ Slip House in London, UK by Carl Turner Architects

↑ Prosperidad 49 in Mexico City by Taller Plan A

↑ Contemporary Collective Living: New Forms of Affordable Housing for Relocalized Farmers in Hangzhou, China by gad

(Cover pic: Mayfair House in London, UK by Squire and Partners; Photo: Gareth Gardner)

