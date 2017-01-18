Donald Trump has chosen Richard LeFrak and Steve Roth, “two of the wealthiest men in real estate” according to Forbes, to head a “council of builders and engineers”. This new council will be tasked with overseeing Trump’s plan to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure. As Archinect previously reported, the Republican infrastructure plan relies heavily on private-public partnerships, so it’s not really a surprise that developers will be involved. That being said, scant details have been provided on how Trump plans to shore up the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Roth founded Vornado, one of the most prominent real estate trusts in New York and Washington. Tornado is merging with JBG Smith, which is one of the short-listed bidders for the development of a new FBI headquarters—a $2 billion contract. The LeFrak family has played a sizable role in developing New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Miami.

In the past, the president had little to do with real estate decisions. That will likely change.