[Hadid] bequeathed a lump sum of £500,000 to her business partner Patrik Schumacher. Hadid also left a total of £1.7m to four nieces and nephews, as well as her brother Haytham Hadid, whose share was £500,000 [...] Her will, obtained by the Architects’ Journal, shows that the net value of her estate was £67,249,458. The calculation was filed in the high court dated 14 December 2016 [...] The will shows Hadid is leaving her architecture practice, of which she was the sole owner, in trust. — The Guardian
that's around $81 million US dollars. one accumulates a lot of wealth when they don't have to pay people to work for them.
^let's not forget the slaves that actually got some of her firm's projects built too.
Curious as to how much she started with.
good call NS.
