OMA has moved one step closer to securing its first major public project in the UK: the Factory, a proposed £110M arts center for Manchester, was just given the go-ahead by city councillors.

On a site that once housed the Granada Studios, the Factory is intended to significantly boost Manchester’s cultural capital. It’s an integral part of a larger project, which received a pledge of £78M worth of public money back in 2014 and will provide some 2,400 new homes, three hotels, as well as a commercial space.

The 12,077 square meter Factory will comprise a massive, 7,000 capacity glass cube intended to house performances, experimental productions, and other cultural events. The rendering shows a large, irregular form adjoining the cube.

OMA beat out Zaha Hadid and Rafael Viñoly, among other big name firms, to secure the commission.