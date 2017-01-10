But so far, Lucas hasn’t found a permanent home for his museum. The monumental project has brought him almost as much grief as Jar Jar Binks, the prequel creature from the planet Naboo with an oddly Jamaican accent that some found racially offensive. — Bloomberg

George Lucas' multi-year, oft-imperiled quest to find a site for his museum is chronicled in this Bloomberg article, which highlights the difficulties of using only the force of one's personality (and the promise of a "gift" of a museum to a city) to cut through local politics and bureaucracy. According to this article, signs indicate that the filmmaker may be attempting to get Los Angeles and San Francisco to compete against one another for the institution in hopes of speeding up the process (and securing the best site).

