New London Neighbourhood Tour - Holborn | 14 January

Image: NLA

Crossrail will undoubtedly change the fabric of London, and how the areas around stations such as Farringdon will work and interact with the wider city. The Holborn area, neighbouring Clerkenwell, will be changed by the introduction of the new line, and it will most certainly bring a new diversity in the mix of retail, residential and workspaces.

Launch of 'Rabbits Road Press' Studio | 14 January

Image: Rabbits Road Press

This new print and publishing studio in East London, is opening this week. To mark the occasion, the studio is inviting in those who wish to explore the craft. The opening night will involve the chance to make your own risograph. Rabbits Road Press aims, through workshops and events, to make art more accessible and diverse, with local community groups getting involved in some exciting, multidisciplinary projects.

Café WRK - exploring casual working in London | 13 January

See cover pic above

This short lunchtime talk, discusses the idea of 'casual working' within the public realm. As more and more people choose to work freelance, they often choose to do so in public/commercial spaces such as cafes, hotel lobbies and libraries. The flexibility and atmosphere of occupying such places is obviously attractive to the worker, however there are multiple challenges faced by the owners of establishments. Do they see it in their interest to accommodate this new influx with wifi and power sockets, or is the change too much?

Architecture on Film: In The Basement (Im Keller) | 17 January

Image: Ulrich Seidl

In Austria, especially, the cellar is a well used space, often more so than that of a formal living room. From 'fitness to fascism', the cellar is able to carry ideas of the subconscious, and are often used as a literary device because of this. This film, 'Im Keller', was first shown a mere few years after the infamous Fritzl case; arguably one of the most morbidly captivating story showing how the architecture of a home can be warped depending on the psyche of the owner.

The Fantastic Barbican World | Open now until 16 April

Image: Hurford Salvi Carr

This exhibition, which is in the middle of its run at the famous Barbican Centre, explores the original planning made by key political figures Chamberlin, Powell and Bon. Visit to see not only the original intentions for over 2000 flats to house 6500 people, but to see images of how the modernist dwellings are inhabited today.

