Each year, the Curry Stone Design Prize is awarded to projects that “use design to address pressing social justice issues.” To mark the 10th anniversary of the award, the Curry Stone Foundation will award 100 projects—“the most compelling social design leaders from across the world.” Dubbed the Social Design Circle, the group was selected by a jury of Foundation members and invited international experts. Every month, a new set of winners will be introduced on the Curry Stone Foundation website, with some of them participating in a new podcast hosted by Eric Cesal and Emiliano Gandolfini. For January, the winners are Arquitectura Expandida, City Repair, Estudio Teddy Cruz + Forman, Ctrl+Z, Pico Colectivo, and Recetas Urbanas.

Find out more about the winners here.

For more on the Curry Stone Design Prize, check out past coverage: