The Curry Stone Foundation announced eight new members who have joined the Social Design Circle for the month of March. Instead of announcing only one winner for the 2017 Curry Stone Design Prize, the Social Design Circle was created to honor a total of 100 individual designers and practices across the globe whose work is dedicated to addressing an array of social issues in their local communities and cities. — Bustler

Throughout 2017, new members will be selected in relation to the monthly question addressed by the Social Design Circle. For March, the question was “Can Design Challenge Inequality?”.

The latest members include the Detroit Collaborative Design Center, design practice Project H, Kigali-based Active Social Architecture, and more. You can find February's honorees here.

