With so many designers who dedicate their work to tackling society's most pressing problems, it can be tricky to select only one winner for a top social impact award like the Curry Stone Design Prize. So for 2017, the Curry Stone Foundation decided to change things up a bit. Instead of awarding only one winner, they will announce a total of 100 Social Design Practices and/or Individuals as a member of the Social Design Circle, which acknowledges the most socially engaged practices. — Bustler

Throughout the year, new members of the Social Design Circle will be announced every month in relation to the issue that the Curry Stone Design Prize is addressing for that particular month. For February, the topic is: “Is The Right To Housing Real?”

Here are the latest Social Design Circle members:

Asian Coalition for Housing Rights

Breaking Ground, New York, NY

David Baker Architects, San Francisco, CA

Jonathan Kirschenfeld, New York

L'Oeuf Architects, Montreal

Kraftwerk1, Zurich

Lacaton & Vassal, Paris

Learn more about the honorees on Bustler.