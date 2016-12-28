Every year, there are the projects the slip under the radar and projects that grab headlines. For any number of reasons, be it form or function or fracas, these are the projects that stuck out from the rest—in no particular order.

Archinect's critical round-up of Snøhetta's SFMOMA addition

Working with a newly-historic, highly-distinct building like Mario Botta's SFMOMA would be a challenge for any architect. Snøhetta tried to rise to the occasion with their remodel-addition—but not everyone was pleased with the result.

Closer look: Zaha Hadid's new “floating” Port House in Antwerp

The late, great Dame Zaha Hadid is not yet done with the world of architecture. One of her most major posthumous projects landed on top of the historic Port House in Antwerp, largely to acclaim.

First glimpse of Foster + Partners and Rubio Arquitectura's Museo del Prado expansion scheme

In celebration of its 200 year anniversary, Madrid's Museo del Prado has commissioned Foster and Partners to undertake a major renovation and expansion. A rare move for the often sci-fi-leaning firm, the plans are muted and oriented around revealing the history of the site.

Noah's Ark replica opens in Kentucky biblical theme park to “compete with the Disneys and the Universals”

Ever wonder what it was like to be aboard Noah's Ark? Well, (despite the fact that it may very well never have actually existed) now you can find out by visiting the most-religious theme park around.

Finnish government pulls funding for the Guggenheim Helsinki

The Guggenheim Helsinki competition was the largest in recent memory, if not ever. Unfortunately for the winners, Moreau Kusonoki, their hard work was largely for not: the Finnish government has nixed the plans.

“To ignore this is to ignore one of the great resources of the region": Frank Gehry on the LA River Revitalization project

When the City of LA announced that Frank Gehry would take the reigns of the LA River revitalization project, not everyone was pleased—in particular the activists who have spent decades working on it. As of now, little of what Mr. Gehry is planning has been revealed.

BIG's concept for a spiraling-landscape tower in NYC's Hudson Yards

BIG has been awfully busy since moving to the Big Apple. This year, they revealed yet another proposal: a spiraling tower crowned with trees. How trees will survive a top a skyscraper remains uncertain.

Renderings of the Dubai Steps revealed

Climbing hundreds of stairs in the sweltering heat of Dubai sounds like my worst nightmare. Yet that's the plan for the Dubai Steps, a new megaproject for the megaproject-filled city. Hey, at least the views will be good.

SO-IL's new museum for UC Davis: "a building to boost your faith in the future of American architecture"

According to Christopher Hawthorne, a bright new era for architecture has been revealed in the modest Shrem Museum by SO-IL for the UC Davis Campus. For the LA Times critic, the museum, despite its flaws, is exciting because its modest—unlike the showy, starchitect-produced architecture that's dominated the last few decades.

Oliver Wainwright finds the National Museum of African American History "embodies its complexities and contradictions"

Nearly a century in the making, the National Museum of African American History, designed by David Adjaye, was finally finished this year. According to Guardian critic Oliver Wainwright, the building was a "rebuke to the world of white marble monuments to dead white men". Mic drop.

Herzog & De Meuron's Schaudepot opens at the Vitra Campus

The Vitra Campus is something like a showroom for great architecture. Herzog and de Meuron complemented their Vitrahaus with the new, austere brick Schaudedepot.

Inside Bjarke Ingels' Serpentine Pavilion: "The work becomes a pure manifestation of that architect."

In yet another sign of the Danish designer's rise to dominance, Bjarke Ingels was tasked with designing this year's Serpentine Pavilion.

"It looks like a dove. Or a carcass": Christopher Hawthorne on Calatrava's Transportation Hub

Santiago Calatrava can't seem to catch a break. Not only did his New York City Transportation Hub go wildly over budget, it also was panned by critics.

Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects selected to design the Obama Presidential Center

It's (probably) every architects dream to design a presidential library—particularly for a president as design-friendly as Barack Obama. Tod Williams Billie Tsien won the golden ticket this round.

LACMA releases new renderings of proposed Peter Zumthor building

Peter Zumthor's plans to revamp the Los Angeles County Museum of Art have been controversial from the get-go. But the cause wasn't helped when he released a slew of frankly shoddy renderings.

Gehry's modified Eisenhower Memorial design accepted by Eisenhower family

When Frank Gehry first revealed his designed for the Eisenhower Memorial, many weren't pleased—in particular, the Eisenhower family. But after working in concert with the Eisenhower clan, Gehry was able to adjust the designs to their liking.

Plans revealed for the new China Philharmonic Hall designed by MAD Architects

Beijing is set to get another contemporary architecture jewel. This time, it's a concert hall by MAD Architects.

A new Foster + Partners-designed university campus opens in Shenzhen

Foster and Partners were tasked with a major urban planning project in Shenzhen. The first significant chunk was completed in 2016: a new university campus.

Herzog & de Meuron will design Royal College of Art's Battersea campus

Herzog & de Meuron beat out a slew of other architects including DS+R and Studio Gang to win the commission to design the Battersea campus for the Royal College of Art.

The WEISS/MANFREDI-designed Kent State Center for Architecture and Environmental Design opens

Kent State got a major new campus center intended to bridge town and gown. Designed by WEISS/MANFREDI, the building features tons of windows and many educational amenities.

OMA's three-part Faena project opens in Miami

The water may be rising in Miami but that's certainly not impeding the city's building boom. Shohei Shigematsu's three-part Faena project opened this year.