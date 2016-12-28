anchor
Architects Alejandro Aravena and Trix & Robert Haussmann included on NYT's 2016 Creative Geniuses list
Enfants terribles from different generations: T, the New York Times Style Magazine, included architects Alejandro Aravena and Trix & Robert Haussmann on their "28 Creative Geniuses Who Defined Culture in 2016" list. (Image left: UC Innovation Center – Anacleto Angelini, 2014, Alejandro Aravena/ELEMENTAL, Photo: Nina Vidic; Image right: OpenFocusPocus, 1982, Trix and Robert Haussmann)
From their studios, ateliers, film sets and kitchens — and even the White House — these are the people whose inventive spirits shaped the conversation this year.
— nytimes.com
It certainly was an eventful career year for Alejandro Aravena (Pritzker Prize, Venice Biennale, et al.), and the ambitious Chilean's cultural footprint can be traced throughout a handful of our Archinect 2016 Year In Review posts:
No Comments