After revisiting the most popular/talked-about/award-winning Architects, Projects, and Events on Bustler in 2016 over the past few days, we're closing out our look back with the top Competitions of the year. Regulars will recognize recurring audience favorites from 2015, like eVolo's annual Skyscraper Competition (eVolo also features the highly popular VMODERN Furniture Design Competition among the top 10 this year) and the Laka 'Architecture that Reacts' Competition. — bustler.net

Now that earth has completed its full circle around the sun, let's take a quick look back at some of the most visited competition posts of 2016 on our sister site Bustler that also had an impact on the Archinect news this past year:

eVolo 2017 Skyscraper Competition

Related news on Archinect:

Fairy Tales 2017

Related on Archinect: Fairy Tales 2016 winners highlight real architectural issues through fictional storytelling

World Architecture Festival 2016 (WAF Awards)

Related on Archinect:

2016 Fuller Challenge

Related on Archinect:

Find a list of the top 10 most visited competition posts on Bustler here.

Since Bustler was completely redesigned from scratch in 2016, it's been easier than ever to submit and promote competitions.

Have an architecture- or design-related call for entries coming up that isn't listed on Bustler yet? Click here to submit it directly.