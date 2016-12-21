After a large solar array, Boulder Solar 1, came online on Dec. 12, the city was able to buy enough carbon-free electricity to power its 140 buildings, streetlights and other facilities. [...]



The renewables, plus energy efficiency savings, are estimated to save the city roughly $5 million per year [...]



The Vegas city council, after threatening to leave the grid entirely in 2015, struck a deal with NV Energy that would help the city get to 100% renewable. — qz.com