Twenty UK homes longlisted for the 2017 RIBA House of the Year Award
Redshank by Lisa Shell Architects Ltd with Marcus Taylor - St Osyth, Essex, England. Photo: Hélène Binet
In more RIBA announcements, the longlist for the 2017 House of the Year Award was revealed today. Established in 2001 as the Manser Medal, the UK's most prestigious award for housing design distinguishes a new home or home extension for stellar architectural design. Over the last few years, previous winners include the Murphy House by Richard Murphy Architects (2016), Skene Catling de la Peña's Flint House (2015), Loyn & Co for Stormy Castle (2014), and the Slip House by Carl Turner Architects (2013).
So which projects are still in the competition? From a self-build treehouse in Dorset to a cork-clad vacation home, this year's longlist features 20 stunning abodes throughout the UK. (You may recognize a few of them from the 2017 RIBA National Awards.) Check out the list below.
RIBA will announce the 2017 shortlist and grand prize winner this fall.
Peacock House by BHSF Architekten with Studio-P - Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England. Photo: Benedikt Redmann.
Shawm House by MawsonKerr Architects - West Woodburn, Northumberland, England. Photo: Rob Rhodes.
No 49 by 31/44 Architects - Hither Green, London. Photo: Anna Stathaki.
The Cooperage by Chris Dyson Architects - Clerkenwell, London. Photo: Peter Landers.
Hidden House by Coffey Architects - Clerkenwell, London. Photo: Timothy Soar.
Whole House by Hayhurst and Co. - Balham, London. Photo: Marcus Peel.
6 Wood Lane by Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects - Highgate, London. Photo: Magdalena Pietrzyk
Highgate House by Carmody Groarke - Highgate, London. Photo: Hélène Binet
Cob Corner by David Sheppard Architects - Ivybridge, Devon, England. Photo: Joakim Boren.
Hill House by Mike Keys and Anne Claxton - Bath, England. Photo: Michael Keys.
The Quest by Strom Architects - Swanage, Dorset, England. Photo: Martin Gardner.
Woodsman's Treehouse by Brownlie Ernst and Marks Limited - Thorncombe, Dorset, England. Photo: Sandy Steele Perkins.
Oxfordshire Residence by Richard Meier & Partners Architects LLP with Berman Guedes Stretton - Oxfordshire, England. Photo: Nick Hufton.
Caring Wood by Macdonald Wright Architects with Rural Office for Architecture - Near Maidstone, Kent, England. Photo: James Morris.
South Street by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd. - Lewes, East Sussex, England. Photo: Richard Chivers
Ness Point by Tonkin Liu - Dover, Kent, England. Photo: Nick Guttridge.
Newhouse of Auchengee by Ann Nisbet Studio - Ayrshire, Scotland. Photo: Susan Castillo.
Edinburgh Rd by A449 Architects - Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Matthew Johnson.
Fernaig Cottage by Scampton and Barnett Architects - Wester Ross, Scotland. Photo courtesy of RIBA.
You can learn more about each project on RIBA's website.
All photos courtesy of RIBA.
