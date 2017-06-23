In more RIBA announcements, the longlist for the 2017 House of the Year Award was revealed today. Established in 2001 as the Manser Medal, the UK's most prestigious award for housing design distinguishes a new home or home extension for stellar architectural design. Over the last few years, previous winners include the Murphy House by Richard Murphy Architects (2016), Skene Catling de la Peña's Flint House (2015), Loyn & Co for Stormy Castle (2014), and the Slip House by Carl Turner Architects (2013).

So which projects are still in the competition? From a self-build treehouse in Dorset to a cork-clad vacation home, this year's longlist features 20 stunning abodes throughout the UK. (You may recognize a few of them from the 2017 RIBA National Awards.) Check out the list below.

RIBA will announce the 2017 shortlist and grand prize winner this fall.