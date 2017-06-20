Adjaye Associates, BIG, and Sou Fujimoto Architects are among the seven finalist teams who still have a chance to be the designer of the new Ross Pavilion in Edinburgh. Today, the Ross Development Trust and the City of Edinburgh Council publicly unveiled the finalist concepts. Currently occupied by the Ross Bandstand and near the West Princes Street Gardens, the site of the new pavilion is located at one of Scotland's most historic sites, where high-profile celebrations and events like Hogmanay and the Edinburgh International Festival's closing fireworks concert take place.
Earlier this month, the finalist teams submitted their phase two proposals for the main event pavilion, a visitor center and cafe, and subtle improvements to the gardens.
“These design concepts help us visualize how the new Ross Pavilion could both complement and act as a counterpoise to the Gardens and the Castle,” said Norman Springford, Chairman of the Ross Development Trust and Competition Jury Chair, in a statement. In the coming weeks, the proposals will be further evaluated and the public can give their feedback. The jury will then interview the teams and review and deliberate each submission. The winning team will be announced in August, and construction of the Ross Pavilion is currently scheduled to begin in 2018.
Have a look at each team's proposals below.
Adjaye Associates (UK) with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold, Turley, JLL, Arup, Plan A Consultants, Charcoalblue and Sandy Brown Associates
BIG Bjarke Ingels Group (Denmark) with jmarchitects, GROSS. MAX., WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, Alan Baxter Associates, JLL, Speirs + Major, Charcoalblue and People Friendly Design
Flanagan Lawrence (UK) with Gillespies, Expedition Engineering, JLL, Arup and Alan Baxter Associates
Page \ Park Architects (UK) with West8, BuroHappold, Muir Smith Evans and Charcoalblue
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter (Norway) with GROSS. MAX., AECOM, Groves-Raines Architects and Charcoalblue
wHY (USA) with GRAS, Groves-Raines Architects, Arup, O Street, Creative Concern, Noel Kingsbury, Yann Kersalé Studio, Lawrence Barth, Stuco, Alan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Alison Watson, Peter Ross, Adrian Turpin and Beatrice Colin
William Matthews Associates (UK) and Sou Fujimoto Architects (Japan) with GROSS. MAX., BuroHappold, Purcell and Scott Hobbs
More details about the proposals can be found here.
