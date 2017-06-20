Adjaye Associates, BIG, and Sou Fujimoto Architects are among the seven finalist teams who still have a chance to be the designer of the new Ross Pavilion in Edinburgh. Today, the Ross Development Trust and the City of Edinburgh Council publicly unveiled the finalist concepts. Currently occupied by the Ross Bandstand and near the West Princes Street Gardens, the site of the new pavilion is located at one of Scotland's most historic sites, where high-profile celebrations and events like Hogmanay and the Edinburgh International Festival's closing fireworks concert take place.

Earlier this month, the finalist teams submitted their phase two proposals for the main event pavilion, a visitor center and cafe, and subtle improvements to the gardens.

“These design concepts help us visualize how the new Ross Pavilion could both complement and act as a counterpoise to the Gardens and the Castle,” said Norman Springford, Chairman of the Ross Development Trust and Competition Jury Chair, in a statement. In the coming weeks, the proposals will be further evaluated and the public can give their feedback. The jury will then interview the teams and review and deliberate each submission. The winning team will be announced in August, and construction of the Ross Pavilion is currently scheduled to begin in 2018.

Have a look at each team's proposals below.

Adjaye Associates (UK) with Morgan McDonnell, BuroHappold, Turley, JLL, Arup, Plan A Consultants, Charcoalblue and Sandy Brown Associates