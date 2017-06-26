The American Academy in Rome recently revealed the newest group of up-and-coming scholars, artists, writers, and composers who received a fellowship from the 2017-2018 Rome Prize. The prestigious annual fellowship supports the independent endeavors of young artists and scholars working in the arts and humanities.

Awards are given to scholars working in the following disciplines supported by the Academy: Literature, Music Composition, Visual Arts, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Design, and Historic Preservation and Conservation, as well as Ancient, Medieval, Renaissance and Early Modern, and Modern Italian Studies.

Read on for the list of 2017-18 Rome Prize Fellows:

ARCHITECTURE

Founders Rome Prize: BRANDON CLIFFORD

Arnold W. Brunner/Katherine Edwards Gordon Rome Prize: KEITH KRUMWIEDE

DESIGN

Mark Hampton Rome Prize: JENNIFER BIRKELAND AND JONATHAN A. SCELSA

Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Rome Prize: TRICIA TREACY

ANCIENT STUDIES

Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman/ National Endowment for the Humanities Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: MICHELLE L. BERENFELD

Emeline Hill Richardson Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: CATHERINE E. BONESHO

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize*: LIANA BRENT

Andrew Heiskell Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: LAUREN DONOVAN GINSBERG

Arthur Ross Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: KEVIN E. MOCH



Irene Rosenzweig/Lily Auchincloss/ Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize**: SOPHIE CRAWFORD WATERS

HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CONSERVATION



Charles K. Williams II Rome Prize: LISA DELEONARDIS

Booth Family Rome Prize: LIZ ŠEVCˇ ENKO



LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE

Garden Club of America Rome Prize: ROSETTA S. ELKIN

Pine Prince Charitable Trusts/Rolland Rome Prize: ALISON B. HIRSCH AND AROUSSIAK GABRIELAN

LITERATURE

Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize, a gift of the Drue Heinz Trust: ISHION HUTCHINSON

John Guare Writer’s Fund Rome Prize, a gift of Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman: T. GERONIMO JOHNSON

MEDIEVAL STUDIES

Donald and Maria Cox/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize*: ANNA MAJESKI

Millicent Mercer Johnsen Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: BISSERA V. PENTCHEVA



Phyllis W.G. Gordan/Lily Auchincloss/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize**: JOSEPH WILLIAMS

MODERN ITALIAN STUDIES

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation/ National Endowment for the Humanities Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: LESLIE COZZI

Paul Mellon/Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: DIANA GARVIN

Marian and Andrew Heiskell Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: JESSICA GABRIEL PERITZ

MUSICAL COMPOSITION

Frederic A. Juilliard/Walter Damrosch Rome Prize: SUZANNE FARRIN

Samuel Barber Rome Prize: ASHLEY FURE

RENAISSANCE AND EARLY MODERN STUDIES

Anthony M. Clark Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: RAYMOND CARLSON

American Academy in Rome—Rome Prize: CÉCILE FROMONT

VISUAL ARTS

Harold M. English Rome Prize: SANFORD BIGGERS

Spolia Chuck Close/Henry W. and Marian T. Mitchell Rome Prize: ABIGAIL DEVILLE

Jules Guerin Rome Prize: ROCHELLE FEINSTEIN

Abigail Cohen Rome Prize: ALLEN FRAME

Joseph H. Hazen Rome Prize: BEVERLY MCIVER

2017–2018 ITALIAN FELLOWS

Franco Zeffirelli Italian Fellow in Renaissance and Early Modern Studies: VERONICA COPELLO

Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts: RÄ DI MARTINO



Cy Twombly Italian Fellow in Visual Arts: ALESSANDRO DI PIETRO

Marcello Lotti Italian Fellow in Music: FEDERICO GARDELLA

Enel Italian Fellow in Architecture, Urban Design, and Landscape Architecture: FOSCO LUCARELLI



Italian Fellow in Ancient Studies: EMILIO ROSAMILIA