The American Academy in Rome recently revealed the newest group of up-and-coming scholars, artists, writers, and composers who received a fellowship from the 2017-2018 Rome Prize. The prestigious annual fellowship supports the independent endeavors of young artists and scholars working in the arts and humanities.
Awards are given to scholars working in the following disciplines supported by the Academy: Literature, Music Composition, Visual Arts, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Design, and Historic Preservation and Conservation, as well as Ancient, Medieval, Renaissance and Early Modern, and Modern Italian Studies.
Read on for the list of 2017-18 Rome Prize Fellows:
ARCHITECTURE
Founders Rome Prize: BRANDON CLIFFORD
Arnold W. Brunner/Katherine Edwards Gordon Rome Prize: KEITH KRUMWIEDE
DESIGN
Mark Hampton Rome Prize: JENNIFER BIRKELAND AND JONATHAN A. SCELSA
Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Rome Prize: TRICIA TREACY
ANCIENT STUDIES
Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman/ National Endowment for the Humanities Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: MICHELLE L. BERENFELD
Emeline Hill Richardson Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: CATHERINE E. BONESHO
Andrew W. Mellon Foundation/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize*: LIANA BRENT
Andrew Heiskell Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: LAUREN DONOVAN GINSBERG
Arthur Ross Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: KEVIN E. MOCH
Irene Rosenzweig/Lily Auchincloss/ Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize**: SOPHIE CRAWFORD WATERS
HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CONSERVATION
Charles K. Williams II Rome Prize: LISA DELEONARDIS
Booth Family Rome Prize: LIZ ŠEVCˇ ENKO
LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Garden Club of America Rome Prize: ROSETTA S. ELKIN
Pine Prince Charitable Trusts/Rolland Rome Prize: ALISON B. HIRSCH AND AROUSSIAK GABRIELAN
LITERATURE
Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize, a gift of the Drue Heinz Trust: ISHION HUTCHINSON
John Guare Writer’s Fund Rome Prize, a gift of Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman: T. GERONIMO JOHNSON
MEDIEVAL STUDIES
Donald and Maria Cox/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize*: ANNA MAJESKI
Millicent Mercer Johnsen Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: BISSERA V. PENTCHEVA
Phyllis W.G. Gordan/Lily Auchincloss/Samuel H. Kress Foundation Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize**: JOSEPH WILLIAMS
MODERN ITALIAN STUDIES
Andrew W. Mellon Foundation/ National Endowment for the Humanities Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: LESLIE COZZI
Paul Mellon/Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Post-Doctoral Rome Prize: DIANA GARVIN
Marian and Andrew Heiskell Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: JESSICA GABRIEL PERITZ
MUSICAL COMPOSITION
Frederic A. Juilliard/Walter Damrosch Rome Prize: SUZANNE FARRIN
Samuel Barber Rome Prize: ASHLEY FURE
RENAISSANCE AND EARLY MODERN STUDIES
Anthony M. Clark Pre-Doctoral Rome Prize: RAYMOND CARLSON
American Academy in Rome—Rome Prize: CÉCILE FROMONT
VISUAL ARTS
Harold M. English Rome Prize: SANFORD BIGGERS
Spolia Chuck Close/Henry W. and Marian T. Mitchell Rome Prize: ABIGAIL DEVILLE
Jules Guerin Rome Prize: ROCHELLE FEINSTEIN
Abigail Cohen Rome Prize: ALLEN FRAME
Joseph H. Hazen Rome Prize: BEVERLY MCIVER
2017–2018 ITALIAN FELLOWS
Franco Zeffirelli Italian Fellow in Renaissance and Early Modern Studies: VERONICA COPELLO
Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts: RÄ DI MARTINO
Cy Twombly Italian Fellow in Visual Arts: ALESSANDRO DI PIETRO
Marcello Lotti Italian Fellow in Music: FEDERICO GARDELLA
Enel Italian Fellow in Architecture, Urban Design, and Landscape Architecture: FOSCO LUCARELLI
Italian Fellow in Ancient Studies: EMILIO ROSAMILIA
