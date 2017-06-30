In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Bedroom Spaces.
↑ 4th Street Residence in New York, NY by Bird Works in collaboration with Peter Himmelstein Architect
↑ Winkley Workshop in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy
↑ Dune House in Leiston, UK by Mole Architects; Photo: Chris Wright, Ivar Kwaal, Nils Petter Dale
↑ Small House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by atelier tho.A
↑ Modern Mews in London, UK by Coffey Architects
↑ LM Guest House in Dutchess County, NY by Desai Chia Architecture; Photo: Paul Warchol
↑ Sonoma weeHouse in Santa Rosa, CA by Alchemy
↑ The House of Prajna in Kwachon, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Yong Kwan Kim
↑ Autocamp Russian River in Russian River Terrace, CA by Dan Weber Architecture; Photo: Melanie Riccardi
