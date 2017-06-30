In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Bedroom Spaces.

↑ 4th Street Residence in New York, NY by Bird Works in collaboration with Peter Himmelstein Architect



↑ Winkley Workshop in London, UK by Kirkwood McCarthy



↑ Dune House in Leiston, UK by Mole Architects; Photo: Chris Wright, Ivar Kwaal, Nils Petter Dale



↑ Small House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by atelier tho.A

↑ Modern Mews in London, UK by Coffey Architects



↑ LM Guest House in Dutchess County, NY by Desai Chia Architecture; Photo: Paul Warchol



↑ Sonoma weeHouse in Santa Rosa, CA by Alchemy



↑ The House of Prajna in Kwachon, South Korea by studio_GAON; Photo: Yong Kwan Kim



↑ Autocamp Russian River in Russian River Terrace, CA by Dan Weber Architecture; Photo: Melanie Riccardi







Click here to see more "Ten Top Images on Archinect's Pinterest Boards" posts.

Wanna be included in one of the next roundups?

Simply upload your work as a Project post to your Archinect People or Firm profile, and with some luck, your work may get featured!

