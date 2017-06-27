If the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is any indicator, the Bilbao effect is fast receding into distant memory. For a while, no city seemed to want it. The $1B project flirted with Chicago and San Francisco before finally finding a home in Los Angeles, which, in retrospect, seems perfectly fitting for a museum dedicated to “narrative art.” Now, at long last, the Los Angeles City Council has given final approval of the project and construction will proceed.

George Lucas and his wife Melody Hobson spoke in-person to the council, which gave unanimous support to the project. Groundbreaking is set for early next year, with a 36-month construction timeline and an opening in 2021. Alongside it’s (incredibly) steep price tag, the museum comes with a $400M endowment.

The museum is designed by Ma Yansong and will take up seven acres in Exposition Park.