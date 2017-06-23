Potential employers don’t pose design challenges with the expectation that you blow them away with your ingenuity or clever solutions. They want to see if you ask probing questions that uncover constraints, or if you rush to the whiteboard without deeper understanding. — Muzli
Design challenges are often used by companies to asses potential employees’ problem solving skills. This Google interview challenge in particular seems to have captivated the design community
—How do you design an interface for a 1000 floor elevator?
Dozens of designers around the world have attempted solving the problem by designing elevator's interface. They've all failed because of presuming too many variables—the user, the environment, the purpose... The answer to the question is that there is simply not enough information provided.
2 Comments
Voice-input directory / destination with confirmation.
4 Braille dials.
An operator who watches numbers painted on the inside of the doors flash by through the scissor door.
um...so there are these elevators that go to floors when requested, it's digital, software's involved, many high rises do it, no push buttons, scan, digital screen. not sure what the problem is here?
it's pretty simple. square footage per floor plate which is based on a 1000 floor building which means for the most part this building will be core, some cantileveering high wind seismic yada yada, divided by traffic served by number of cars covering zones of floors with possible transfers. it's a friggin' formula. Google, where is my money?
sorry I'm just an architect, the problems I face daily are 10 times more complex than Amazon patenting a stupid drone tower. wow, a drone tower, that's a patent? I'll design that in five minutes....but don't mind me, I'm going to go figure out how to get tile at a price and a look in a plan in a landmark filing picked up by an ex-con illegal installed to code (tile to code, yeah see there's this vanity, ADA crap, it's complicated) and by the way this is an insurance claim and a lawsuit, at least 1000 pages of gobbly gook for a simple tile job....
Google has no idea how much more complicated architecture is than simple programmer tasks and "smart" systems!
good day.
Architect!
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?