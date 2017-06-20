Design Miami took place last week in Basel, wrapping up over the weekend. One of the installations on display showcased work by Swarovski's Designers of the Future. The crystal empire commissioned three designers to craft a new prototype or design statement, highlighting the crystal and using Swarovski's diverse resources at hand. Established in 2006, the award encourages collaboration with young designers and acknowledges technological and conceptual innovations that work across disciplines. This years recipients were Jimenez Lai, Marjan Van Aubel and TAKT PROJECT.

Jimenez Lai created a terrazzo that re-uses and up-cycles 'second quality' crystals that do not meet Swarovski's quality control. With this material, Lai also created Terrazzo Palazzo. Formed by freestanding structures, his deconstructed palazzo served as the architectural environment housing the installation.

The Dutch designer Marjan van Aubel utilized solar technology to design Cyanometer. Working with the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands, van Aubel's design harnesses sunlight via a portable crystal solar panel that would be carried by the user throughout the day. The panel uses the crystal developed by Swarovski to reflect and refract light in such a way as to enhance the efficiency of the solar cell technology.

In a world first, TAKT PROJECT worked with 3D printing company MICRON3DP and Swarovski to develop the technology to print crystal. A series of 3D printed crystal candlestick holders and vases were then made with this new, ground-breaking innovation.

The coming together of these three young designers, in partnership with Swarovski and Design Miami, celebrates architecture, technology and product design while championing socially conscious and forward-thinking collaboration.