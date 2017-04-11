Perennial-favorite, Jimenez Lai, has been named as one Swarovski's 2017 Designers of the Future. Along with the story-teller and founder of the firm Bureau Spectacular, the crystal company has also knighted industrial-designer, Marjan van Aubel, and the "design do tank", Takt Project. In conjunction with Design Miami, the chosen designers will put forth innovative projects inspired by the transparent quartz Swarovski is famous for at this years event. While the winners will each create separate pieces, they will be exhibited as a single installation for Design Miami/Basel 2017.

Marjan van Aubel is experimenting with solar technology to develop a series of living light objects and Trakt Project is collaborating with MICRON3DP to produce a series of tabletop objects that will be 3D printed with Swarovski crystals. Lai will produce a surface-based installation for the event while also responsible for creating the overall architectural character of the piece, designing a string of three rooms, each embodying the aesthetic of the exhibitor. On the project, Lai says "I'm excited to bring an architectural perspective to this years' Design Miami/Basel Installation. Working with crystal is a stimulating new challenge as it creates a visual quality that is unlike most other materials architects normally use, and I'm eager to explore through the design process. The mystical impact that crystal has on lighting and a sense of space, combined with the cutting edge technology embraced by Swarovski throughout its history will help to create a striking sensation."

The Swarovski Designers of the Future installation will be exhibited at Design Miami/ Basel from June 13–18, 2017.