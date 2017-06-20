Ever wondered when the high-rises in downtown Los Angeles were built? This two-minute video of animated renderings by Commercial Cafe provides a brief history and date for most of the skyscrapers downtown, from City Hall to the Wilshire Grand, concluding with a color-coded erection sequence by decade. As the towers sprout from the soil, it's interesting to note that development has slowed considerably since its late 20th century zenith, although the tallest building west of the Mississippi did top out earlier this year: