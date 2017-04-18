Glass and carbon fiber-reinforced composites have uniquely high tensile strength while remaining lightweight. As a result, they open up a wealth of new building opportunities. The ICD/ITKE Research Pavilion is meant to demonstrate and explore these potentials using long-range machines with limited payloads, like unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as precise industrial robots. Basically, the drones and robots work together (with some human guidance) to "weave" the formally-ambitious pavilion.

The Pavilion is a project of the University of Stuttgart. In the past, other pavilions have explored computational design as well as emerging engineer technologies.

Check out a video of the pavilion here: