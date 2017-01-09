The space elevator—a theoretical mode of transportation where transport modules move up and down a long cable that connects Earth to space—has long been the stuff of futuristic fantasy...Now, a team of MIT scientists has designed one of the strongest lightweight materials in existence, taking us one step closer to realizing that sci-fi dream—and creating a formula for a material that could revolutionize architecture and infrastructure right here on Earth, too. — FastCo. Design

The material in question is called graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon. At just one atom thick, graphene has so far proven to be inoperable as a building material, even though it's the strongest material we know about. But the team of MIT invented a process that could change that. Using heat and pressure, they were able to create 3D geometries that proved to be ten times stronger than steel, but 5% less dense.

According to the researchers behind the projects, the move from 2D to 3D is similar to rolling up a piece of paper, in the process creating a tube, which is a strong architectural form. Apparently, the material has other possible benefits for architecture. For example, because graphene is porous, it could act as a filter for water and air. And its strength could make buildings more resilient to extreme weather patterns.

At the moment, graphene is too expensive to be readily adapted to building purposes. But the 3D geometry invented by the MIT team could be used with materials like cellulose or silk that could be similarly strong.

