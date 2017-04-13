Looking for a job? Archinect's Employer of the Day Weekly Round-Up can help start off your hunt amid the hundreds of active listings on our job board. If you've been following the feature on our Facebook, Employer of the Day is where we highlight active employers and showcase a gallery of their work.

In case you missed them, here are some of the latest EOTD-featured firms.

1. Fogarty Finger (Facebook feature)

​Currently hiring: Multiple listings



Courtesy of Fogarty Finger.

Related: Chris Fogarty, founding partner of Fogarty Finger, shares the perks of working at a midsize firm

2. Griffin Enright Architects (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings



Credit: Griffin Enright Architects.

3. Laney LA (Facebook feature)

​Currently hiring: Architect/Designer



Credit: Laney LA.

4. Visualhouse (Facebook feature)

​Currently hiring: Multiple listings



Credit: Visualhouse.

5. KSQ Design (Facebook feature)

​Currently hiring: Multiple listings



Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh Photography.

Keep track of Employer of the Day by following Archinect's Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or the Archinect Jobs Instagram.

Want more job-hunting and hiring tips? Check out Archinect's EMPLOY(ED), our How to write a great architecture job ad feature, or learn straight from the firms in our How To Get A Job At ___ series.