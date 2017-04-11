Restoration/Revitalization/Revolution is the theme for these upcoming events—whether it’s historic Wrigley Field, The Hollander Fireproof Warehouse, or Architects Advocate taking the conversation to AIA Convention. Come out to these events to see the changes happening in the community.

Here is your list of things to do in Chicago over the next couple of weeks.

Wrigley Field Historic Rehabilitation and Restoration – It's not just a Ballpark | April 13

William Ketcham, AIA and Andrew Pigozzi, AIA from Stantec will give an overview of the 1060 Project which includes Wrigley Field, the adjacent plaza, Cubs office building, hotel, and expanded baseball operations. They will focus on the historic landmark issues, technical forensics and challenges, the sequence of building between baseball seasons, and how winning impacts the schedule. The renovation extends well beyond the friendly confines, and they will discuss how the master plan and collateral development will enhance the greater Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Tour & Social: The Robey Hotel & Second Floor at Cafe Robey | April 18

The project transforms two existing historic buildings - the Northwest Tower and the Hollander Fireproof Warehouse - both contributors to local and federal historic districts. These structures anchor a combined multi-building complex that includes The Robey - a 69-room boutique hotel, The Hollander - a 20-room hostel, a ground-level diner, three retail spaces, and two rooftop bars that provide expansive views of the Chicago Skyline. Each building has a distinct aesthetic which creatively interprets the original functions and design of the interior spaces. The Robey adds a contemporary touch to a material palette that alludes to the late 1920s, when the structure was constructed as an office building. The Hollander, on the other hand, keeps the unfinished look of a warehouse throughout its lobby and hostel rooms, and complements it with the use of industrial materials.

E Pluribus Unum – The Need for an Architectural Revolution | April 18

We’ll tell you more at this meeting. Tom Jacobs, AIA, principal of Krueck + Sexton Architects and founder of Architects Advocate, will explain the purpose of the organization and why you should join over 700 firms and individual in signing on.

Small Practitioners Group - Meeting and Socializing | April 18

Join the Small Practitioners Group (SPG) for its second quarter meeting of 2017. We'll start with a business meeting at BauerLatoza Studio, followed by a social hour at Motor Row Brewing just half a block away. All small firm practitioners and those interested in small firm practice are welcome.

