This week's picks include The Architectural League's latest Brass Tacks discussion on homelessness, a book launch for “Elastic Architecture” — the first scholarly book on Frederick Kiesler's architecture, and Doug Wheeler's immersive “Synthetic Desert” installation at the Guggenheim.

Housing Brass Tacks: Homelessness | April 10, recommended by Alexander Walter

In the upcoming installment of its Brass Tacks discussion series, The Architectural League looks at the massive problem of homelessness in New York as a symptom of the city's housing crisis (upwards of 60,000 people sleep in the shelter system each night). The evening includes presentations by experts on the issue—Giselle Routhier, Policy Director for the Coalition for the Homeless, and Jarquay Abdullah of Picture the Homeless—followed by conversations.

Definition Series: Resilience | April 13, recommended by Justine Testado

“Elastic Architecture: Frederick Kiesler and Design Research in the First Age of Robotic Culture” (Published by MIT Press).

Join the Storefront for Art and Architecture and Cal Poly LA Metro Program for the book launch of “Elastic Architecture: Frederick Kiesler and Design Research in the First Age of Robotic Culture” by architect and theorist Stephen Phillips. The book is the first scholarly publication on the architecture of Frederick Kiesler, whose Manifesto on Tensionism (1925) “declared we must have ‘NO MORE WALLS,’ promoting instead ‘organic’ architecture with an ‘elasticity of building adequate to the elasticity of living’” — a timely topic. The event features a discussion about Kiesler's approach to innovative design research with a panel including Beatriz Colomina, Carrie Norman, William O'Brien Jr, Stephen Phillips, and more.

Doug Wheeler: PSAD Synthetic Desert III | Open now until August 2, recommended by Justine Testado

PSAD Synthetic Desert III by Doug Wheeler. Photo © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

Artist Doug Wheeler — whose work is normally associated with the West Coast Light and Space movement of the '60s — transformed a gallery inside the Guggenheim into a desert of silence titled PSAD Synthetic Desert III. Soak in a few moments of silence inside the immersive “semi-anechoic chamber”, which is designed to “minimize noise and induce a sensate impression of infinite space” and was inspired by the perception of vast space in the deserts of northern Arizona.

