Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out.

This week's picks include two climate change-related events at the New School and Columbia GSAPP, a talk with SO—IL's Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg, and a Comparative Zoning discussion panel at the Museum of the City of New York.

Rebuilding or Relocation: How to respond to climate change | April 5 and Cities and Climate Action | April 7

recommended by Alexander Walter

Homes on the New Jersey coast severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy, Oct. 30, 2012. Photo: Mark C. Olsen.

While the federal government recently reversed course on the issue of climate change and decided to stick the head in the increasingly wet sand, architects and planners on the ground continue to prepare our built environment for future challenges. Two New York schools address this pressing topic with relevant events this week: the New School hosts the 2017 Happold Foundation Lecture with keynote speaker Harriet Tregoning, followed by a panel discussion on the economic, social, and physical implications of climate change; and Columbia GSAPP presents a discussion moderated by NYT architecture critic Michael Kimmelman on the shared responsibilities cities and national governments play in pushing forward effective climate action.

Order, Edge, Aura | April 6

SO-IL, Kukje Art Gallery, Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Iwan Baan.

If you're a fan of architecture practice SO—IL's work, Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu will be speaking at Parsons this Thursday evening. Hear straight from the co-founders in an anecdotal discussion about their firm's design strategies — particularly the conceptual themes of Order, Edge, and Aura.

Comparative Zoning: Looking to Other Cities | April 6

Zoning might not seem all that thrilling, but it has just as much, if not more, of an impact on the form of the city than a designer's imagination. "Comparative Zoning" brings together a group of experts on zoning and planning to look at the codes of other cities, and how lessons learned there might be brought back to New York.

