Moldings, profiles, traditional cabinets — they’re not really interested in that. They’re really interested in something more modern and definitely more linear....Of course, paring down with such attention to detail comes at a price. Where baseboards and moldings can be used to hide uneven edges, the cleaner lines favored by millennials require more precision....Yet dramatically altering the DNA of a prewar apartment could harm its resale value — NYT
Jill Krasny highlights a growing trend among younger, buyers. They may prefer older, prewar apartments to newer, cookie cutter options, yet aren't necessarily interested in the traditional finishes and historical details. Rather they are more interested in clean lines, "gap reveal" and open, modern spaces.
