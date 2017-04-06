The core aim of ’T’ Space, a nonprofit initiative of the Steven Myron Holl Foundation, is “the fusion of art, poetry, music, and architecture.” To that end, they have started a new architecture fellowship. Over the course of a 25 day intensive studio program, selected applicants will live at the “Fellow’s Cabin” on the 30-acre T2 Reserve in Rhinebeck, New York.

Residents are expected to work site-specifically in the Dutchess County area. Both analog and digital media tools are encouraged. The program includes design critiques, pin ups and conversations with instructors including Steven Holl.

In total, 5 undergraduate, graduate and young professionals will be selected by a panel to participate. Download the application here and submit by May 7, 2017.

For more information, you may direct any questions to Christine Ma, christine@smhfoundation.org