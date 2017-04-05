Azure Magazine's annual AZ Awards has just released their list of finalists. Now its 7th year, the competition offers architects, designers, manufacturers, and students across the globe a shot at getting their best work internationally recognized.

The competition continues to grow having seen over 800 project submissions from 41 countries for it's latest iteration. The jury - comprised of planner/ecologist Nina Marie Lister of Plandform, interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, industrial designer Theo Richardson of Rich Brilliant Willing, architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA, and designer Michael Vanderbyl of Vanderbyl Design - met in March to select finalists for 2017.

The ceremony will be held on June 23rd at Toronto's historic Evergreen Brick Works. For the time being, the public has been invited to submit their favored projects for the People's Choice running from April 6th to May 5th.

Take a look at some of our favorites below!

↓Finalist in "Commercial/Institutional Interiors:" Claus Porto Flagship Store in Lisbon, Portugal by João Mendes Ribeiro Arquitecto

↓Finalist in "Residential Architecutre - Multi-Unit:" 35XV in New York, U.S. by FXFOWLE Architects

↓Finalist in "Residential Architecture-Multi-Unit:" The Grove at Grand Bay, Miami, U.S. by Bjarke Ingels Group

↓Finalist in "Residential Interiors:" Photographer's Loft in New York, U.S. by Desai Chia Architecture

↓Finalist in "Experiential Graphic Design:" Batoche National Historic Site in Batoche, Canada by Form: Media and Ekistics Panning & Design

↓Finalist in "Commercial/Institutional Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres:" Santa Maria Parish Center in Tarragona, Spain by Gimeno Guitart

↓Finalist in "Landscape Architecture:" Quzhou Luming Park in Quzhou, China by Turenscape

↓Finalist in "Commercial/Institutional Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres:" Bahá'í Temple of South America in Santiago, Chile by Hariri Pontarini Architects

↓Finalist in "Temporary/Demonstration Architecture:" Microtherme in Boston, U.S. by Matter Design

↓Finalist in "Residential Architecture - Single Family:" Rabbit Snare Gorge in Cape Breton, Canada by Omar Gandhi Architect and Design Base 8

↓Finalist in "Commercial/Institutional Interiors:" The HUB Performance and Exhibition Centre in Shanghai, China by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

↓Finalist in "Student A+ Award:" Preston Outdoor Education Station by Students of Kansas State University Design+Make Studio

↓Finalist in "Commercial/Institutional Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres:" Audain Art Museum in Whistler, Canada by Patkau Architects

↓Finalist in "Social Good Award:" Mrs. Fan's Plugin House in Beijing, China by People's Architecture Office

↓Finalist in "Residential Architecture - Single Family:" Jungle House in Guarujá, Brazil by Studio mk27