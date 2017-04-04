As we discussed at the Witte, the EPA’s “Energy Star,” indoor air quality, and materials safety programs directly support the design and construction industry each and every day. The proposed EPA budget eliminates funding for these programs and will severely impact the ability of engineers and architects to meet client demands, fulfill our contractual obligations, and carry out the duties of our licensure to protect the public. — Letter from David Lake via The Rivard Report

In response to a letter in which Texan Republican Congressman Lamar Smith told David Flato that he gets all of his news from a "biased liberal media," Flato not only kindly (and eloquently) rebutted this inaccuracy, but also encouraged the Congressman not to defund the EPA if he still wants to live in a world with excellent design and construction. Specifically, cutting the EPA's "Energy Star" program will negatively impact the public realm (and generally lead to less excellence in the architecture profession itself).