Leaders in architecture tend to be LEED-accredited, AIA study reveals
What sets apart high-performing architecture firms from their award-lacking brethren? Not surprisingly, a commitment to excellence, which according to the AIA is measured by several factors, including an emphasis on sustainability and diversity. While the full report details the findings from a study of the past twenty years of COTE Top Ten Award-winners, the top eight habits of these firms are:
- Unanimous signing of the AIA 2030 Commitment
- Significantly high project performance for energy, water, and other metrics
- Energy modeling, daylighting modeling, and post-occupancy evaluations as standard practice
- Geographic concentration (47% on the West Coast)
- Medium size (average staff number of 75)
- A high percentage of women in staff (46%) and leadership positions (34%)
- Low staff turnover (under 10%)
- A high percentage of staff with LEED accreditation (48%)
