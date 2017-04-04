What sets apart high-performing architecture firms from their award-lacking brethren? Not surprisingly, a commitment to excellence, which according to the AIA is measured by several factors, including an emphasis on sustainability and diversity. While the full report details the findings from a study of the past twenty years of COTE Top Ten Award-winners, the top eight habits of these firms are:

Unanimous signing of the AIA 2030 Commitment

Significantly high project performance for energy, water, and other metrics

Energy modeling, daylighting modeling, and post-occupancy evaluations as standard practice

Geographic concentration (47% on the West Coast)

Medium size (average staff number of 75)

A high percentage of women in staff (46%) and leadership positions (34%)

Low staff turnover (under 10%)

A high percentage of staff with LEED accreditation (48%)