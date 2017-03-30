Although the LACMA exhibition a few years ago featuring props from Stanley Kubrick's films was, as cineastes say, "nifty," there's something even niftier on view at The 14th Factory: an elaborately detailed, fully inhabitable set recreated from the still-powerful ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Architect Paul Kember worked with artist Simon Birch to put the set together.

Instead of gazing at individual pieces from the films, you can now essentially occupy the film in a completely new way. As Adam Woodward over at thespaces.com notes, "With its stark white walls, luminous floor and ornate Renaissance decor fit for Louis XVI, the room is instantly recognisable as the centrepiece of arguably the most pored-over ending in movie history. It’s also a superlative piece of set design." To visit, make sure to make reservations for tickets, selected by date and the time of day of your visit, through the website.