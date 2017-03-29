Designed by NEXT Architects and Rudy Uytenhaak Architectenbureau in collaboration with Arup and Bureau B+B, the Dafne Schippers Bridge integrates a cycle and pedestrian bridge spanning the Amsterdam-Rhine Canal in Utrecht with a school and public garden. Opening on April 3, the bridge-cum-school is intended to make the bridge a “destination” as well as a piece of infrastructure.

"In one fluid movement, the cycle route, park, and school are brought together to form a cohesive whole of infrastructure, architecture, and landscape," states Marijn Schenk, NEXT architects.

In total, the Dafne Schippers Bridge measures 110 meters long. Its deck is 9 meters above the water. The Bridge is held between two asymmetric pylons. On the Leidsche Rijn side, the pylon is intended to serve as a landmark. On the side with the school, a smaller pylon lines up with a row of trees. 7,000 cyclists are expected to use the bridge on a daily basis to quicken their commute.