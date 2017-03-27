It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out on our latest event recommendations.

This week's picks include the immersive 14th Factory warehouse exhibition, Roy Lichtenstein works at the Leslie Sacks Gallery, and a LACMA exhibit spotlighting the iconic but little-known Dwan Gallery.

Roy Lichtenstein at the Leslie Sacks Gallery | Open now until April 15, recommended by Alexander Walter

Image via Leslie Sacks Gallery on Facebook.

If you happen to be a die-hard Lichtenstein fan and completely missed the Skirball's "Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A." show that closed earlier this month, then better mark your calendar: Leslie Sacks Gallery in Santa Monica currently presents graphic works by the artist from 1965-1996. The exhibition still runs until April 15.

The 14th Factory | Open now until April 30, recommended by Justine Testado

Conceived by artist Simon Birch, the 14th Factory is a massive interactive art exhibition currently in a three-acre warehouse in Lincoln Heights. The exhibition showcases 14 interlinked installations by artists from China, Hong Kong, the US, the UK, and Canada — including a can't-miss, Instagrammable replica of the bedroom set from Stanley Kubrick's “2001: A Space Odyssey”.

Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery, 1959–1971 | Open now until September 10, recommended by Justine Testado

Dig into the story of art dealer and patron Virginia Dwan and the LA and NY-based Dwan Gallery, which presented exhibitions of artists among the likes of Yves Klein, Franz Kline, Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenberg, Ad Reinhardt, and more. This LACMA exhibition spotlights Dwan’s “singular contributions and reexamines the important history she made, highlighting in particular the increasing mobility of the art world during the late 1950s”.

Have an event you want to submit? Send it to Bustler for review here.