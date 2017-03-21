The Ghanian-British architect David Adjaye, founder of Adjaye Associates, named as the new Royal Academician by the Royal Academy of Arts together with artist Gilbert & George. Sir David Adjaye RA is conceived as a leading architect of his generation. ''David Adjaye joins us at a time when the Royal Academy architects currently comprise a more distinguished group than at any time in its long history'' - Christopher Le Brun, President of the Royal Academy. — World Architecture

Sir David Adjaye becomes the newest addition to a long list of esteemed designers and architects, including Peter Cook, Frank Gehry, and Norman Foster, recognised for their continuing contribution to the field. Adjaye, who founded his firm Adjaye Associates in 2000, was knighted earlier this year, for his work which spans the globe and all sectors; from the National Museum of African American History, to the recently announced 760-acre masterplan for the San Francisco Shipyard Adjaye is known for his passion for considered designs, and his engagement in architectural discussion; qualities which drive his practice towards greater and greater heights.