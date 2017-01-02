Every New Year’s Day since at least 1890, the Queen of England has named new members of the orders of chivalry, a.k.a. knighthood. This year, David Adjaye joins the select rank of architects who have been honored with a title. Back in 2007, Adjaye—or Sir Adjaye, now—was named an Office of the order of the British Empire. This year, he will receive the Knights Bachelor award.

"I see this not as a personal celebration, but as a celebration of the vast potential – and responsibility – for architecture to effect positive social change, that we as architects have to bring something positive to the world," Adjaye said in a statement released by his firm, Adjaye Associates. "I am proud to continue to work in service of this mission as a global cultural ambassador for the UK."

2016 was a big year for Adjaye. His National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall was widely-praised. He was announced as the designer for the San Francisco Shipyard redevelopment. In September, he won a London Design Medal. Currently, his firm is working on a major new museum in Riga, Latvia.

